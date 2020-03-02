SSC CHSL Tier-1 application status for Northern region released, here’s direct link to check

education

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 14:46 IST

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status of SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) 2019 on its regional website for the Northern region only. Candidates who have applied from this region can check their application status by visiting the regional website of SSC.

SSC had commenced the online registration process for the SSC CHSL examination on December 3, 2019, and concluded it on January 10, 2020.

SSC CHSL Tier-1 examination will be conducted from March 16 to 27, 2020, at various centres.

Here’s the direct link to check the SSC CHSL application status for the Northern region.

How to check the application status:

1) Visit the regional website of SSC

2) On the home page, click on the link to CHSL application status

3) Key in details as required and search status