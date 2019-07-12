SSC CHSL Tier 1 Exam: 13.17 lakh appear, result to be declared on this date

education

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:17 IST

The Staff Selection Commission conducted the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2018 between July 1 to July 11, 2019. Out of the 29.68 lakh registered candidates 13.17 lakh appeared in the exam which is an attendance percentage of 44.37%.

The exam was conducted in 146 cities in 33 states/Union Territories at 361 examination venues in 25 shifts.

Giving the details of the examination on Friday, SSC announced that the tentative date for the declaration of SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam results is September 11, 2019.

On Thursday, SSC released the tentative vacancy details for Combined Higher Secondary Examination, 2017.

A total of 5,914 vacancies have been announced, out of which, 2,651 Posts are for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA). A total of 3,222 posts are for Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA) and 41 Posts are for Data Entry Operator (DEO).

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 16:59 IST