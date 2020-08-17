e-paper
Home / Education / SSC Constable 2018 medical exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in, check details

SSC Constable 2018 medical exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in, check details

As per the schedule, the medical examination for the recruitment of Constable and Rifleman will be conducted from August 24 to September 10, 2020.

education Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
The Staff Selection Commission has released the detailed medical examination schedule for Constable and Rifleman recruitment in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Assam Rifles on its official website.

As per the schedule, the medical examination for the recruitment of Constable and Rifleman will be conducted from August 24 to September 10, 2020. A total of 1,724 candidates will appear for the medical tests.

The e-admit card for the medical examination has been uploaded on the CRPF’s official website. Candidates are advised to download the admit card and bring it to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the examination.

Direct link to download the admit card.

Candidates will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing during the examination. CRPF has also asked the candidate to download the Arogya Setu App.

“Body temperature of all candidates will be checked at the entry gate, only candidates having normal temperature will be allowed. Hence, if any candidate suffering from fever or having symptoms of COVID-19, under quarantine period or coming from containment zone should contact immediately on following helpline numbers before reporting at Recruitment Centre for further directions: 011- 26160255, 26160256, 26160259 and 26160260,” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official schedule.

