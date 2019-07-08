SSC CPO Exam 2019: SI, ASI Physical Endurance Test dates out, admit cards expected in a few days

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF Examination 2018 at various centres of CAPFs from July 22 to July 31, 2019. The admit Cards for PET/PST will be uploaded on the websites of regional offices of the Commission in due course.

SSC had in May declared the Paper-I results of the examination for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and assistant sub inspector in CISF Examination 2018. The exam was held from March 12 to 16, 2019 in which 2,32,514 candidates had appeared.

Candidates who clear the PET/PST and are found medically fit will be eligible to appear in Paper II examination.

The Paper-II is tentatively scheduled on September 27. The number of reported vacancies to be filled through this exam is 1,557.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 19:10 IST