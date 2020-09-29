e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SSC exams 2020: Important instructions for candidates appearing in upcoming CBTs

SSC exams 2020: Important instructions for candidates appearing in upcoming CBTs

As per the guidelines, candidates need to bring a printout of the Covid-19 self-declaration form to their examination centre, or else they won’t be entertained.

education Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:51 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Candidates who have applied for the SSC recruitment examination can check the guidelines online at ssc.nic.in.
Candidates who have applied for the SSC recruitment examination can check the guidelines online at ssc.nic.in. (ANI file )
         

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released guidelines for various upcoming recruitment examination on its official website. The Commission has included guidelines for the Covid-19 pandemic, which candidates appearing in the upcoming SSC examinations need to follow.

Candidates who have applied for the SSC recruitment examination can check the guidelines online at ssc.nic.in.

As per the guidelines, candidates need to bring a printout of the Covid-19 self-declaration form to their examination centre, or else they won’t be entertained.

Candidates should bring the following at the time of reporting for the examination:

Face Mask

Hand Sanitizer

Transparent water bottle

Two copies of their latest colored passport size photograph

One valid photo-bearing identity proof in original with clear photograph

Admit card

To maintain social distancing at exam centres, the commission has asked candidates to reach before the reporting time and maintain six feet distance from each other.

“Contactless candidate verification will be conducted by flashing of admit card and valid photo ID proof at document verification desk,” reads SSC exam guidelines.

“Candidates should avoid wearing items like nose pins, bracelets, earrings, charms, kadas etc.,” further reads the notice.

For detailed instructions, candidates are advised to read the SSC examination guidelines.

tags
top news
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pakistan’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
Victims of terror attacks yet to get justice due to Pakistan’s ‘non-cooperative attitude’: India
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
EC announces dates for 56 assembly and one parliamentary by-poll
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
‘How long do you propose to continue?’ SC to J-K on Iltija Mufti’s plea
‘How long do you propose to continue?’ SC to J-K on Iltija Mufti’s plea
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
Shastri hails RCB bowler, credits him for ‘best IPL performance of 2020’
India opposes Pakistan’s move to hold election in Gilgit-Baltistan
India opposes Pakistan’s move to hold election in Gilgit-Baltistan
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 deathsSushant Singh Rajput caseCovid 19 India TallyWorld Heart DayNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In