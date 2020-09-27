e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SSC Exams: Window to change test city preferences for CGL, JE, Steno, selection post exams opens

SSC Exams: Window to change test city preferences for CGL, JE, Steno, selection post exams opens

Candidates who are registered for combined graduate level exam 2019 tier 2 and 3, junior engineer paper 1 exam 2019, stenographer grade C and D 2019 exam and selection post phase VIII exam 2020 can change their preferred test city from September 26 to 29.

education Updated: Sep 27, 2020 11:52 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC opens window to change test city for CGL, JE, Steno
SSC opens window to change test city for CGL, JE, Steno(ANI)
         

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the window to change exam centre city for various upcoming examinations. Candidates who are registered for combined graduate level exam 2019 tier 2 and 3, junior engineer paper 1 exam 2019, stenographer grade C and D 2019 exam and selection post phase VIII exam 2020 can change their preferred test city from September 26 to 29. Candidates will have to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in and login to change their preferences.

SSC junior engineer exam paper 1 will be held from October 27 to 30 while the SSC Selection Post/ Phase- VIII 2020 exam will be held from November 6 to 10. SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 recruitment exam will be conducted from November 16 to 18. The SSC CGL 2019 tier 2 exam will be held from November 2 to 5 while tier 3 exam will be held on November 22.

How to change exam centre city preferences:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Login using your application number and date of birth

Your application form will be displayed on the screen

Make the necessary changes and save

Your exam centre city preferences will be changed.

tags
top news
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
Highlights: ‘India has a glorious tradition of storytelling’, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Highlights: ‘India has a glorious tradition of storytelling’, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Samajwadi Party banking on past record as it readies for UP bypolls
Samajwadi Party banking on past record as it readies for UP bypolls
‘Perfect boss and mentor’: Omar Abdullah condoles demise of Jaswant Singh
‘Perfect boss and mentor’: Omar Abdullah condoles demise of Jaswant Singh
Jaswant Singh: Army officer to ex-PM Vajpayee’s trusted troubleshooter
Jaswant Singh: Army officer to ex-PM Vajpayee’s trusted troubleshooter
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In