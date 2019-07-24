SSC GD Constable PET/PST in Aug-Sept 2019, commission issues important update

education

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the PET/PST of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles exam 2018 tentatively in August-September 2019 . The commission had declared the result of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 on June 20 this year.

SSC on Wednesday issued a notification , asking candidates to inform the regional SSC office before July 31, in case there is any discrepancy in their data submitted in the online application form and result/examination score card released by the commission.

The information should be provided to the commission along with a copy of the print-out of the online application form and the examination score card.

However, it is clarified that no request for change of any data filled wrongly by the candidates in their online application forms like category, gender, domicile state/ districts, etc shall be entertained by the commission at this stage bt the PET/ PST Boards.

The SSC GD Constable written exam was held from February 11 to March 11, 2019 in which 30,41,284 candidates appeared.

Candidates have been shortlisted for PET/ PST in a ratio of 1:10.

