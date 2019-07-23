SSC MTS admit card 2019 released, direct link to download

education

Updated: Jul 23, 2019 16:22 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for candidates appearing in the Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff (Paper-I) Examination, 2019 from Western region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Central Region and North Western region.

Candidates can download the admit card for SSC MTS Paper 1 examination from SSC’s official website. Click on the link for admit card on the top nav bar of the home page. Click on the link for the region from which you have applied. This will take you to the regional websites of SSC from where you can download your admit card. Key in the required details and your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout and keep the admit card safely.

Or click on the links given below to go to the login page of the regional websites for downloading the admit card.

SSC MTS Admit card for Western region (Mumbai)

SSC MTS Admit card for Madhya Pradesh Region

SSC MTS Admit card for Central Region

SSC MTS Admit card for North Western region (Chandigarh)

The SSC MTS Paper 1 exam will be held from August 2, 2019. Candidates should check the details given on the admit card and keep it safely. The SSC had recently released the application status of the candidates for the MTS examination 2019.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 15:29 IST