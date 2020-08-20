SSC results status for JE 2018 Paper 2, MTS 2019 Paper 2 exams released

education

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 12:34 IST

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday released the status report about the timing of the declaration of results of various exams conducted by the commission. According to the report, the results for junior engineer exam 2018 paper 2 will be declared in the month of September, while the results of Multi-Tasking (non-technical) Staff exam 2019 paper 2 will be declared in October.

According to the status report, the dates for declaration of results of Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018 (Tier-III) will be initimated later. “Due to COVID19, fresh dates to be intimated later,” the report reads. The exam was held on December 29, 2019 and according to the schedule the results were to declared on May 8, 2020.

The commission declared the results of JHT 2019 paper 2 exam on June 16 while the results for CGL Tier 1 2019 exam was declared on July 1, 2020.

The SSC JE exam 2018, (paper 2) result was earlier scheduled to be declared on April 9 and SSC MTS 2019 paper 2 result was earlier scheduled to be declared on April 30. The results were postponed due to Coronavirus pandemic. SSC JE 2018 exam was conducted on December 29, 2019 and the MTS 2019 paper 2 exam was held on November 24.