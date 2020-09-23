e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / SSC revised calendar 2020-21 released, check dates of CGL, CHSL and other exams here

SSC revised calendar 2020-21 released, check dates of CGL, CHSL and other exams here

Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday released the revised tentative annual calendar for the year 2020-21. The commission has announced the dates of examinations including combined graduate level (CGL), combined higher secondary level (CHSL), junior engineer and multi-tasking staff and other recruitment examinations.

education Updated: Sep 23, 2020 09:47 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
SSC  revised calendar 2020-21 released
SSC  revised calendar 2020-21 released(PTI)
         

Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday released the revised tentative annual calendar for the year 2020-21. The commission has announced the dates of examinations including combined graduate level (CGL), combined higher secondary level (CHSL), junior engineer and multi-tasking staff and other recruitment examinations.

According to the revised calendar, SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 exam (for leftover candidates) will be held from October 12 to 26 while CGL 2019 Tier 2 exam will be held from November 2 to 5. The junior engineer recruitment exam paper 1 will be held from October 27 to 30 while the SSC Selection Post/ Phase- VIII 2020 exam will be held from November 6 to 10.

The examination for Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 recruitment will be conducted from November 16 to 18. The junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator exam 2020 will be held on November 19.

According to the revised calendar, SSC will conduct CGL 2019 Tier 3 exam on November 22, Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF paper 1 exam 2020 from November 23 to 26, Constable executive exam 2020 from November 27 to December 14, JE Paper -2 on January 31, 2021, CHSL Tier 2, 2019 and JHT,JT, SHT paper 2 exam on February 14, 2021.

 

SSC Junior Engineer 2020 paper 1 exam will be held from March 22 to 25, 2021 for which the advertisement will be released on October 1. SSC CHSL 2020 advertisement will be released on November 6 and the tier-1 exam will be conducted from April 12 to 27, 2021. SSC SI, CAPF 2020 Paper 2 exam will be held on July 12, 2021. SSC MTS 2020 paper 1 exam will be held form July 1 to 20, 2021 for which the advertisement will be released on February 2, 2021. SSC GD Constable exam 2020 advertisement will release on March 25. 2021 and the exam will be held from August 2 to 25, 2021.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC regularly for updates or change in the dates of examination.

tags
top news
Mumbai: Season’s heaviest rain, second-highest 24-hour Sept spell in 26 years
Mumbai: Season’s heaviest rain, second-highest 24-hour Sept spell in 26 years
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
PM Modi to meet chief ministers of 7 states. Here’s what to expect
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
Local trains cancelled in Mumbai due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DCGI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
‘At least 50 per cent efficacy’, DCGI guidelines for Covid-19 vaccines
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In