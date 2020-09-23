SSC revised calendar 2020-21 released, check dates of CGL, CHSL and other exams here

education

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 09:47 IST

Staff Selection Commission on Tuesday released the revised tentative annual calendar for the year 2020-21. The commission has announced the dates of examinations including combined graduate level (CGL), combined higher secondary level (CHSL), junior engineer and multi-tasking staff and other recruitment examinations.

According to the revised calendar, SSC CHSL 2019 tier 1 exam (for leftover candidates) will be held from October 12 to 26 while CGL 2019 Tier 2 exam will be held from November 2 to 5. The junior engineer recruitment exam paper 1 will be held from October 27 to 30 while the SSC Selection Post/ Phase- VIII 2020 exam will be held from November 6 to 10.

The examination for Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 recruitment will be conducted from November 16 to 18. The junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator exam 2020 will be held on November 19.

According to the revised calendar, SSC will conduct CGL 2019 Tier 3 exam on November 22, Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF paper 1 exam 2020 from November 23 to 26, Constable executive exam 2020 from November 27 to December 14, JE Paper -2 on January 31, 2021, CHSL Tier 2, 2019 and JHT,JT, SHT paper 2 exam on February 14, 2021.

SSC Junior Engineer 2020 paper 1 exam will be held from March 22 to 25, 2021 for which the advertisement will be released on October 1. SSC CHSL 2020 advertisement will be released on November 6 and the tier-1 exam will be conducted from April 12 to 27, 2021. SSC SI, CAPF 2020 Paper 2 exam will be held on July 12, 2021. SSC MTS 2020 paper 1 exam will be held form July 1 to 20, 2021 for which the advertisement will be released on February 2, 2021. SSC GD Constable exam 2020 advertisement will release on March 25. 2021 and the exam will be held from August 2 to 25, 2021.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC regularly for updates or change in the dates of examination.