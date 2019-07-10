SSC sub-inspector Delhi Police, CAPF, ASI CISF final answer key, question papers released

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key and question paper of paper-1 of sub-inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPF and assistant sub-inspector in CISF exam 2018.

Earlier, SSC had declared its result on May 25 after which the qualified candidates were called for physical endurance test (PET) and physical standard test (PST).

According to a notice issued by SSC, the final answer key has been released to ensure greater transparency in the examination system. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates for a period of one month i.e. from 10.07.2019 to 09.08.2019.

Candidate will have to login using their user ID and password and submit to download the answer keys.

Click here to login to see the answer keys

First Published: Jul 10, 2019 15:02 IST