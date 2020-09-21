e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 21, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Students of classes 9 to 12 allowed to visit schools with written consent from parents in Punjab

Students of classes 9 to 12 allowed to visit schools with written consent from parents in Punjab

The decision was taken in compliance with Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a government release said here.

education Updated: Sep 21, 2020 08:42 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chandigarh
Representational image.(HT file )
Representational image.(HT file )
         

The Punjab government on Sunday allowed students of classes 9 to 12 to visit their schools in areas outside containment zones on voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The decision was taken in compliance with Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), a government release said here. However, this permission would be subject to written consent of parents/guardians from September 21 as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 8, it said.

The state home department has issued detailed instructions to also permit skill or entrepreneurship training in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), short term training centres registered with the National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of the Government of India or the state governments, the release said.

Likewise, activities of National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers have also been allowed from September 21 subject to strict adherence of the said SOPs, it added.

top news
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
Final analysis of second round of national Covid-19 sero survey underway: ICMR
Final analysis of second round of national Covid-19 sero survey underway: ICMR
4 coronavirus vaccines in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan
4 coronavirus vaccines in advanced stages of pre-clinical trial: Harsh Vardhan
Emmy 2020 Awards Live: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Emmy 2020 Awards Live: Succession is Best Drama, Schitt’s Creek Best Comedy
Taj Mahal re-opens for public after six months, visitors to be divided into two slots 
Taj Mahal re-opens for public after six months, visitors to be divided into two slots 
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
IPL 2020IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP LiveParliament Monsoon Session LiveKangana RanautIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19 UpdatesUrmila Matondkar

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In