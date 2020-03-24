e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 24, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Students of Gujarat schools to be promoted sans exams due to coronavirus crisis

Students of Gujarat schools to be promoted sans exams due to coronavirus crisis

The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were already conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board earlier this month.

education Updated: Mar 24, 2020 16:52 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ahmedabad
The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were already conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board earlier this month.
The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were already conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board earlier this month.(PTI/ file)
         

The Gujarat government has decided to keep all schools closed and promote students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11 of the state board, as the annual exams this year could not be conducted due to the coronavirus crisis, officials said on Tuesday.

The board exams for Classes 10 and 12 were already conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board earlier this month.

However, the exams for other standards could not be conducted as schools were already closed by the government from March 15 to check the spread of coronavirus.

The decision to promote the students to higher standards was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, said Ashwani Kumar, secretary in the Chief Minister’s Office.

“Since schools were asked to remain shut, the chief minister has decided to give mass promotion to students of Classes 1 to 9 and 11. This was necessary to keep the children safe,” Kumar told reporters in Gandhinagar.

The Gujarat government on Monday declared a statewide lockdown till the end of this month.

top news
Covid-19: Govt announces waiver of minimum balance charges for savings bank account
Covid-19: Govt announces waiver of minimum balance charges for savings bank account
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by Nirmala Sitharaman
From income tax returns to ATM withdrawals: 10 announcements by Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19 LIVE: 506 cases in India; Maharashtra, Kerala top list, says ICMR
Covid-19 LIVE: 506 cases in India; Maharashtra, Kerala top list, says ICMR
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
PM Modi to address nation today at 8pm on coronavirus, 2nd time in a week
Netflix reduces streaming quality in India to ease network congestion
Netflix reduces streaming quality in India to ease network congestion
‘Too much white noise’: McCullum on difference between CSK, RCB
‘Too much white noise’: McCullum on difference between CSK, RCB
Pune firm gets nod for first ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 testing kit
Pune firm gets nod for first ‘Made in India’ Covid-19 testing kit
Why BMW is irked with this Indian e-rickshaw maker
Why BMW is irked with this Indian e-rickshaw maker
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesPunjab Covid-19Coronavirus LockdownShaheen BaghCovid-19 infected CasesToday SensexCoronavirus updateCovid-19 crisis

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News