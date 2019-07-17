Students of Musahar community perform English plays in Patna, amaze audience

education

Students of the Shoshit Samadha Kendra (SSK), a fully free English medium residential school for children of the musahar community, gave a scintillating cultural performance on the 13th foundation day of the school here on Tuesday.

The boys performed Shakespeare’s Merchant of Venice with great aplomb and confidence, presenting dialogue in English. They also enacted a scene from Ramayana that impressed one and all.

There was a sense of pride and self-esteem among a large number of parents and guardians attending the function as they saw their wards perform an English play.

Founder chairman of the school, JK Sinha, who superannuated from the IPS, sang paeans to his students.

“It is noteworthy that the boys who have passed-out from our school are now doing engineering from Central University of Haryana and some are studying at Central University of South Bihar,” said Sinha.

“Three batches, though small in number, have passed out from SSK and all of them got first division in higher secondary examinations,” he added.

Run by the Shoshit Seva Sangh, the CBSE affiliated intermediate school has around 550 students.

Sinha said the mission of SSS was to enroll 1,000 students and support students passing-out of the school till they acquire graduation degree and compete for coveted jobs in the government as well as the private sector.

“Hopefully they will become role models in their unfortunate community and bring about a transformational change in the community, said Sinha, who was awarded the Padma Shri this year.

Musahars, who belong to the Scheduled Caste, are commonly referred to as ‘rat-eaters’ due to their former occupation of catching rats.

