Studymate ‘Road to Boards ’18’ launched

Studymate, the chain of learning centres launched by the Hindustan Times in Delhi-NCR, has announced the launch of this year’s version of a programme titled the Road to Boards aimed at supporting the students who are gearing up for the Class 10 and 12 board examinations, according to a press release.

The comprehensive four-month initiative would include a counselling session titled ‘How to Prepare for the Board Exams’, and will be followed by Studymate Practice Boards for key subjects that will provide each student with detailed diagnostics on his/her strengths and weaknesses, the Studymate press release stated, adding that meritorious students would qualify for scholarships.

In today’s highly-competitive environment, students aspire to perform well, especially in the Board examinations.

Since the results of the Class 10th and 12th Board exams form the stepping stones to successful careers, it is important to give students extensive guidance on how to prepare for them, the release stated.

“Last year, more than 30,000 students from 100 top schools participated in the programme. More than 300 students won scholarships, excelled in the board examinations and got into top colleges.

This year, we are aiming to make Road to Boards Delhi-NCR’s best programme to help students excel in academics.”, said Ajit Chaturvedi, CEO of the HT Learning Centres Ltd.

“Regular practise of writing tests is essential; attempting past years’ board exam papers and the current year’s CBSE Sample Papers will help students score more. The Road to Boards programme, designed keeping in mind the CBSE board exam pattern, will give students a unique way to analyse their readiness and practise accordingly before the actual exams”, said Arindam Lahiri, chief academic officer, Studymate.

The programme will also be open to the students of Class 8th, 9th and 11th, to enable them test their concepts and start early in their preparations for board examinations.

Further details about the initiative can be obtained at www.studymateonline.com.

First Published: Sep 28, 2018 19:06 IST