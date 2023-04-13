The summer vacation in West Bengal government-run and aided schools will begin from May 2 instead of the earlier schedule of May 24 in the wake of sweltering heat across the state, a senior official said on Wednesday. Summer vacation in West Bengal govt schools brought forward due to intense heat (HT Photo)

An official notification in this regard is, however, yet to be issued.

"Due to the intense heat, a decision has been taken to reschedule the summer vacations. It will now start from May 2. The decision was taken on the insistence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee," the official told PTI.

Later, when Education Minister Bratya Basu was asked by reporters about the development, he replied in the affirmative.

According to the India Meteorological Department, heat wave conditions will persist in West Bengal during the weekend.

The districts of Bankura, Purulia, Paschim Medinipur, Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum will experience hot and dry weather and the temperature may increase by 2-4 degrees, the Met Department said.