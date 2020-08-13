e-paper
Symbiosis SLAT Result 2020 to be declared today at set-test.org, here's how to check

Symbiosis SLAT Result 2020 to be declared today at set-test.org, here’s how to check

Symbiosis International (deemed) University will announce the results of Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) on Thursday, August 13. The result will be available on the official website at set-test.org after 8 pm.

education Updated: Aug 13, 2020 14:36 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Symbiosis SLAT 2020 Result today
Symbiosis SLAT 2020 Result today
         

Symbiosis International (deemed) University will announce the results of Symbiosis Law Admission Test (SLAT) on Thursday, August 13. The result will be available on the official website at set-test.org after 8 pm.

A statement on the official website reads, “SLAT result will be available today (August 13) after 8 pm.”

After the result is declared, candidates will have to visit the official website and key in their SET ID and password to check their scores.

Symbiosis International University had conducted the SLAT 2020 from July 26 to 28, 2020. Candidates who clear the SLAT will be eligible to take admission in Symbiosis Institutes in Pune, Hyderabad, Noida and Nagpur in various programmes. The university offers 5-year integrated Undergraduate Programmes like Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Laws [BA. LL.B( Honours)] and Bachelor of Business Administration and Bachelor of Laws [BBA. LL.B(Honours)], BA. / BBA. LL.B, 3 year LL.B and One year LL.M programme.

How to check SLAT 2020 Result:

Visit the official website at se-test.org

On the homepage, click on the SLAT 2020 result link

Key in your SET ID and password

Your SLAT 2020 result will be displayed on the screen.

The author tweets @ NandiniJourno

