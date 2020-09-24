e-paper
Home / Education / Take steps for continuing Tamil school, TN CM tells Gujarat counterpart

Take steps for continuing Tamil school, TN CM tells Gujarat counterpart

Palaniswami said he was distressed to learn that a Tamil medium school in the Gujarat capital catering mainly to migrant labourers “has been closed suddenly,” citing low attendance.

education Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:17 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Chennai
Tamil Nadu CM Edapaddi K Palaniswami.(HT image)
Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday urged his Gujarat counterpart Vijay Rupani to take steps for reopening a Tamil school in Ahmedabad that was shut and assured him that Tamil Nadu government would bear the expenditure of running the institution.

These Tamil children were now left without any choice to continue their education.

Requesting Rupani’s intervention, he urged him to”pass suitable orders” for the continuance of the Tamil medium school.

“Tamil Nadu government is willing to undertake the entire expenditure for the continuance of this Tamil medium school at Ahmedabad,” the CM assured.

Tamil is an ancient language and Tamils living in Gujarat continued to contribute towards the development of the state, he noted.

“I hope the government of Gujarat will protect the rights to education of Tamil linguistic minorities. I would appreciate early action in this regard,” he added.

