e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 30, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th board exam results to be out in July: Minister

Tamil Nadu 10th, 12th board exam results to be out in July: Minister

The results of class 10 and 12 board exams would be declared in July, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Saturday.

education Updated: May 30, 2020 17:08 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Erode
Tamil Nadu Board Result 2020 update
Tamil Nadu Board Result 2020 update
         

Tamil Nadu Board Results 2020: The results of class 10 and 12 board exams would be declared in July, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said on Saturday.

“Mostly the class 10 and 12 exam results will be out in July and it is impossible to disclose the exact date of publication of the results,” he told reporters at Gobichettipalayam.

Teachers are already engaged in evaluation of answer sheets of class 12 exams, he said.

The tenth standard board exams will be held from June 15 to 25 for over 9.5 lakh candidates, as per the revised schedule announced by the government.

The exams have been postponed due to increase in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Earlier, the exams were scheduled from June 1-12.

In view of coronavirus outbreak, the Minister said the reopening date of schools could not be disclosed now and the government would take a decision based on the recommendations made by a committee formed by it to look into the matter.

Earlier, the Minister distributed various cooperative bank loans.

top news
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
PM Modi expected to address lockdown 5.0 on Mann ki Baat tomorrow
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
In 1st comment on Ladakh standoff, Rajnath Singh’s pointed reference to Doklam
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Two test positive for Covid-19 at MEA, staff goes into self-quarantine
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Air India’s Moscow-bound plane called back as team finds pilot is Covid-19 +ve
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
Chinese Covid-19 vaccine expected to begin mass output this year
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
‘Can’t be in permanent lockdown’: Delhi CM Kejriwal messages people
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
Prototype of new SpaceX rocket Starship explodes on Texas test pad
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
‘More Covid-like pandemics likely’: New York’s Dr Syra Madad on what’s ahead
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In