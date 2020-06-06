Tamil Nadu board 10th, 11th, 12th results in third week of July: Minister
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Saturday announced that the Tamil Nadu class 10, 11, and 12 results will be released in the third week of July 2020.
However, the exact dates of the results are yet to be announced.
மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் அவர்களின் கட்டளையின் அடிப்படையில் 10, 11, 12-ம் வகுப்பு தேர்வுகளுடைய முடிவுகள் ஜூலை மாதம் 3-வது வாரத்திற்குள் வேகமாக நிறைவேற்ற வேண்டுமென்று அறிவுரை வழங்கியிருக்கிறார்கள்.— K.A Sengottaiyan (@KASengottaiyan) June 6, 2020
அதனடிப்படையில் அந்த அறிவுரைகளை ஏற்று பணிகள் நிறைவேற்றப்படும். #TNGovt #TNEducation
Earlier, in a report on May 30, the school education minister told PTI that the Tamil Nadu board class 10 and 12 results are likely to be declared in July.
Tamil Nadu board has scheduled the class 10 exams from June 15 to 25. Schools are ordered to sanitize the premises and follow all preventive measures as mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home affairs.
According to reports, around 9 lakh students have registered for the TN SSLC exam 2020.