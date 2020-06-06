e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Tamil Nadu board 10th, 11th, 12th results in third week of July: Minister

Tamil Nadu board 10th, 11th, 12th results in third week of July: Minister

Earlier, the school education minister told PTI that the Tamil Nadu board class 10 and 12 results are likely to be declared in July.

education Updated: Jun 06, 2020 17:49 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Tamil Nadu education minister KA Sengottaiyan.
Tamil Nadu education minister KA Sengottaiyan.
         

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Saturday announced that the Tamil Nadu class 10, 11, and 12 results will be released in the third week of July 2020.

However, the exact dates of the results are yet to be announced.  

Earlier, in a report on May 30, the school education minister told PTI that the Tamil Nadu board class 10 and 12 results are likely to be declared in July.

Tamil Nadu board has scheduled the class 10 exams from June 15 to 25. Schools are ordered to sanitize the premises and follow all preventive measures as mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home affairs.

According to reports, around 9 lakh students have registered for the TN SSLC exam 2020.

tags
top news
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
US blogger accuses Pak ex-home minister of rape, ex-PM of harassment
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
‘This is Demon 2.0’: Rahul Gandhi launches searing attack on Centre
‘This is Demon 2.0’: Rahul Gandhi launches searing attack on Centre
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
Akram ranks Sachin 5th in his list of top batsmen, gives reason
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘I warn you’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to hospitals over Covid-19 beds
‘Unlock doesn’t mean freedom’, says Adityanath as govt looks to reopen economy
‘Unlock doesn’t mean freedom’, says Adityanath as govt looks to reopen economy
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
USA protests: Indian-American shelters 70 demonstrators in his house
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In