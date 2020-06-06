Tamil Nadu board 10th, 11th, 12th results in third week of July: Minister

education

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 17:49 IST

Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan on Saturday announced that the Tamil Nadu class 10, 11, and 12 results will be released in the third week of July 2020.

However, the exact dates of the results are yet to be announced.

Earlier, in a report on May 30, the school education minister told PTI that the Tamil Nadu board class 10 and 12 results are likely to be declared in July.

Tamil Nadu board has scheduled the class 10 exams from June 15 to 25. Schools are ordered to sanitize the premises and follow all preventive measures as mentioned in the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home affairs.

According to reports, around 9 lakh students have registered for the TN SSLC exam 2020.