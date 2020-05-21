e-paper
Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exams not to be postponed any further: Minister K A Sengottiyan

The 10th examination would be conducted in over 12,500 centres as against 3,084 centres last year.

education Updated: May 21, 2020 19:31 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Erode
Tamil Nadu education minister KA Sengottaiyan.
Tamil Nadu School Education Minister K A Sengottiyan on Thursday ruled out further postponement of the class X board exam.

After receiving Rs 1.6 crore from the Elementary School Teachers Association for the Tamil Nadu Chief Ministers Relief Fund, the Minister said, “Due to the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown till May 31, it was necessary to postpone the examination to June 15.”

“Now there is no scope for further postponement, and we are making arrangements to teach the hill area students through online,” he said.

The 10th examination would be conducted in over 12,500 centres as against 3,084 centres last year, he said.

In every centre, social distance would be followed for accommodating the students to write the examination, he said.

We are arranging the students to write the examination at their own schools, for which a detailed report will be released soon,” the Minister said.

Earlier, he inaugurated a new vehicle to be used for cleaning the streets and roads under the Smart City Programme.

