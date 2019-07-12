Tamil Nadu TN SSLC supplementary result 2019 declared at dge.tn.nic.in

education

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:48 IST

Tamil Nadu’s directorate of government examinations has announced the SSLC June 2019 compartment exam result 2019. Students who had appeared in the examination can check their result at the official website of Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu at dge.tn.nic.in

Here’s the direct links to check the TN SSLC June 2019 compartment exam results:

SSLC June 2019 - Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals

SSLC June 2019 - Provisional Mark Sheet for Verification

TN SSLC June 2019 Compartment Result 2019: Steps to check

1) Visit the official result website for Tamil Nadu’s directorate of government examinations

2) Click on the desired link for ‘SSLC compartment result June 2019 Provisional Mark Sheet for Individuals’

3) Key in your registration number and date of birth

4) Click on ‘View Result’

4) Check your result and take a print out

Tamil Nadu’s directorate of government examinations had announced the HSE June 2019 compartment exam result 2019 on July 11.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 18:43 IST