Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / TANCET 2022 hall tickets expected tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu
education

TANCET 2022 hall tickets expected tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu

TANCET 2022 admit card is expected tomorrow on annauniv.edu. The test is scheduled for May 14 and 15.
TANCET 2022 hall tickets expected tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu
Published on May 01, 2022 05:19 PM IST
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Anna University is expected to release hall tickets or admit cards of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 tomorrow, May 2. TANCET 2022 hall tickets will be available on tancet.annauniv.edu. The postgraduate entrance test is scheduled for May 14 and 15, 2022.

The extended application window for TANCET 2022 was closed on April 21. The institute has uploaded on the exam website a PDF with names and details of candidates who have submitted incomplete application forms.

The entrance test is for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses for the 2022-23 academic year at departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University; Annamalai University; government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET 2022 for MCA courses will be held from 10 am to 12 pm on May 14 and for MCA courses, it will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

For ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses, the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm on May 15.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
education news
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP