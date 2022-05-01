TANCET 2022 hall tickets expected tomorrow at tancet.annauniv.edu

Anna University is expected to release hall tickets or admit cards of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2022 tomorrow, May 2. TANCET 2022 hall tickets will be available on tancet.annauniv.edu. The postgraduate entrance test is scheduled for May 14 and 15, 2022.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The extended application window for TANCET 2022 was closed on April 21. The institute has uploaded on the exam website a PDF with names and details of candidates who have submitted incomplete application forms.

The entrance test is for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses for the 2022-23 academic year at departments, colleges and regional campuses of Anna University; Annamalai University; government, government-aided and self-financing colleges in Tamil Nadu.

TANCET 2022 for MCA courses will be held from 10 am to 12 pm on May 14 and for MCA courses, it will take place from 2:30 to 4:30 pm.

For ME, MTech, MArch and MPlan courses, the exam will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm on May 15.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON