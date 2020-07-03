TBSE Madhyamik Result 2020: Meet topper Dipayan Debnath, son of a vegetable seller

education

Updated: Jul 03, 2020 14:36 IST

Dipayan Debnath has secured the first position in the Tripura Board Class 10 examinations (new syllabus), the results for which were announced on Friday. He has scored 488 marks.

Dipayan, a student of Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan in Agartala, wants to become a software engineer.

“I expected to get a place in the top ten, and can’t express my happiness after knowing that I have topped this year. I want to thank my teachers, elder cousin brothers and parents (especially) for supporting me all the time,” said Dipayan.

“I want to study software engineering after completing my school. Let’s see what future has in store for me,” he said. a

Dipayan used to study for 12 to 13 hours a day. He used to study till late in the night, even though he fell ill twice before the board exams.

“He never demanded for any dress or cuisine, only needed books. We are happy about his achievement. But our financial condition is not sound and we want to appeal to the chief minister and education minister, through media, to support my son so that he continue his study,” said Tapashi Debnath, mother of Dipayan.

“I got a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. I run my family by selling vegetables. I have another son too. I appeal to the government to support my elder son for his studies,” said Dipayan’s father Nabakumar Debnath.