Teachers’ Day 2020: Pune students ‘zoom’ in to ‘teams’ to ‘meet’ and honour teachers online

PUNE Programmes for Teachers’ Day will be celebrated online this year across various city institutes, amid the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, but this has not dampened the enthusiasm among students despite limitations.

Sep 05, 2020
Prachi Bari
Prachi Bari
Hindustan Times, Pune
“We have received an invitation from our students to participate in the Teacher’s Day programme. They have planned a series of programmes,” said Rupali Dhamdhere, principal, Trinity International School.

“Last year, the senior students had conducted classes for junior students, but this year, despite the limitations students have prepared speech and teacher descriptions,” she said.

Krutharth Kotnis, head boy, Trinity International School, is liaisoning with his fellow students and together they have planned to surprise their teachers.

“Over the past five months, we have become tech-savvy and we are prepared to use every bit of technology to celebrate Teacher’s Day and appreciate their efforts virtually. As the head boy and organiser, it was truly a challenging task as the programme will be held online,” said Kotnis.

“We will not only give a speech but a dance performance and we will be reciting humorous quotes about teachers. I am truly enjoying organising this event and I truly appreciate the participation and enthusiasm of my fellow students,” he said.

While students of DAV school, Aundh too have planned an entire drama recorded by students for their teachers which will be screened during a live event planned at 8 am on their regular online site.

“In spite of challenges the students have coordinated well and organised an online programme for Teacher’s Day. Last year the senior students conducted classes for junior students and also held dance programmes along with appreciation speech for their teachers,” said C Madhavi, principal, DAV school.

“A virtual programme has been arranged by the students for their teachers. It is a new experience for the students but they all sent gifts to teachers which was a very sweet gesture,“ said Rashmi Gupta, principal, CP Goenka School.

