e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 05, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Teachers’ Day: PM Modi offers tributes to Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and teachers

Teachers’ Day: PM Modi offers tributes to Dr Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan and teachers

Paying tributes to teachers on the Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people are grateful to them for their contribution towards shaping minds and building our nation

education Updated: Sep 05, 2020 09:24 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
PM Narendra Modi
PM Narendra Modi(PTI)
         

Paying tributes to teachers on the Teachers’ Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people are grateful to them for their contribution towards shaping minds and building our nation. “Who better than our knowledgeable teachers to deepen our connect with our nation’s glorious history.

 

During the recent #MannKiBaat, I had shared an idea of teachers teaching students about lesser known aspects of our great freedom struggle. #OurTeachersOurHeroes,” Modi tweeted, posting a clip of his speech in the last month’s ‘Mann Ki Baat’ broadcast.  He also paid tributes to former president S Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary which is celebrated as the Teacher’s Day.

“We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti #OurTeachersOurHeroes,” he said.

tags
top news
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Ex-India keeper picks veteran domestic all-rounder as Bhajji’s replacement
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Heavy rain expected in east Rajasthan and Uttarakhand today
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In