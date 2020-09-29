e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Teachers in Jharkhand’s Dumka turn village into classroom

Teachers in Jharkhand’s Dumka turn village into classroom

They created blackboards on the walls of students’ houses to teach them while maintaining social distancing in the view of coronavirus.

education Updated: Sep 29, 2020 08:48 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Dumka
Visual from Dumka’s Dumarthar village.
Visual from Dumka’s Dumarthar village.(ANI )
         

As schools are closed due to coronavirus since March, government school teachers in Dumka’s Dumarthar village here have found a new way to impart education to students who do not have access to smartphones.

They created blackboards on the walls of students’ houses to teach them while maintaining social distancing in the view of coronavirus.

“Education has impacted due to COVID-19. Students here did not have smartphones. We started ‘shiksha aapke dwaar’ (education at your doorstep) to provide education to children while maintaining social distancing. More than 100 blackboards have been created on walls to teach students at their houses,” a teacher told ANI.

Dumka Deputy Commissioner Rajeshwar B lauded the initiative and said that she will motivate other teachers to adopt this method.

“Our teachers are adopting new methods. Since schools are closed, content is being sent to students on WhatsApp. But in many areas, there are no smartphones at students’ houses. This initiative should be lauded. We will motivate other teachers to adopt this,” she said.

Speaking about her experience, Parvati, a student of class 6 said: “Our schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we study in our village itself. Our teachers explain to us the concepts that we do not understand and clear our doubts.”

Schools and educational institutions in the country are closed in the country since March. However, in the Unlock 4 guidelines, the Ministry of Home Affairs said that students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools, in areas outside the containment zones only, on a voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers and this will be subject to the written consent of their parents or guardians.

tags
top news
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Not being risk-averse in face of Covid-19 crisis: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones
Eye on China, India goes for Heron tech upgrade, missile-firing Guardian drones
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
Open to one more stimulus if necessary: Nirmala Sitharaman
AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action
AIIMS panel submits report in Sushant case, CBI to decide next course of action
India’s fiscal federalism crisis is not the pandemic’s creation
India’s fiscal federalism crisis is not the pandemic’s creation
Latest Covid-19 vaccine development: Covishield undergoes phase 3 trial, BMC selects 43 volunteers
Latest Covid-19 vaccine development: Covishield undergoes phase 3 trial, BMC selects 43 volunteers
China takes 1959 line on perception of LAC
China takes 1959 line on perception of LAC
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protestKshitij PrasadCovid 19 India TallyHappy birthday Ranbir KapoorRCB vs MI Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In