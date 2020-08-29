e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 29, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Telangana Education Minister launch poster of School Innovation Challenge for govt school students

Telangana Education Minister launch poster of School Innovation Challenge for govt school students

The School Innovation Challenge is being jointly organised by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) India in collaboration with Telangana School Education Department, Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and Inqui-Lab Foundation, an official release said.

education Updated: Aug 29, 2020 11:15 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Hyderabad
Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy with officials during poster launch event.
Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy with officials during poster launch event. (ANI )
         

Telangana education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday launched the poster for School Innovation Challenge for government school students in all 33 districts of the state.

The School Innovation Challenge is being jointly organised by United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) India in collaboration with Telangana School Education Department, Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) and Inqui-Lab Foundation, an official release said.

“It is time we focus on the creativity of children that will enhance the education and sustain the self-reliance through problem-solving. The School Innovation Challenge by UNICEF in collaboration with School Education Department, TSIC and Inquilab Foundation, for all the 33 districts of the state. It is one of its kind and Telangana as the first state will also pioneer this to foster innovation from young age. I sincerely request all the teachers of the government schools to take charge and be a Changemaker in bringing Innovative mindsets from the school,” Reddy said.

The School Innovation Challenge that looks at nurturing innovation among the students from 6th standard to 10th standard, will be panned out from September to December 2020, the release said.

tags
top news
National Sports Awards live: Arjuna award to Dutee Chand, Manu Bhaker
National Sports Awards live: Arjuna award to Dutee Chand, Manu Bhaker
Good ventilation lowered viral load, Covid deaths in Asian nations: Study
Good ventilation lowered viral load, Covid deaths in Asian nations: Study
Unlock 4.0: What to expect from Sept 1
Unlock 4.0: What to expect from Sept 1
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.4 million, recoveries cross 2.6 million
India’s Covid-19 tally over 3.4 million, recoveries cross 2.6 million
Mumbai crosses 3,000 mm mark with heavy rains, there’s more coming
Mumbai crosses 3,000 mm mark with heavy rains, there’s more coming
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of cancer at 43
Bengal government requests railway board to resume local train, metro services
Bengal government requests railway board to resume local train, metro services
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
Can Radhika Madan keep her boyfriend’s birthday surprise a surprise? [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In