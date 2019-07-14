Telangana TS inter supply result 2019 declared, here’s how to check TSBIE supplementary exam marks

education

Updated: Jul 14, 2019 18:25 IST

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) on Sunday declared the TS inter supplementary exam results of 1st and 2nd year exam. The examination was held in June.

Students who had appeared in the Telangana inter supplementary exam can check their results on TSBIE website - bie.telangana.gov.in.

Here is how to check the Telangana inter supplementary result 2019:

1) Log on to the official websites of TSBIE at bie.telangana.gov.in

2) Click on the link for June 2019 results below the notification

3) Click on results Second year General or Second year Vocational (as desired on the new page that opens

4) Select the desired course (general or vocational) and key in hall ticket number

5) Click on submit

6) Results will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a print out for future use

Here is the direct link for Telangana inter second year general result

Here is the direct link for Telangana inter second year vocational result

A total of 9.74 lakh students appeared in Intermediate First and Second year exams held in February-March. The Board on April 18 announced the exam results.

However, a goof-up by the BIE in declaring the results sparked a huge row. Following an uproar by the students and parents and protest by student bodies and opposition parties, the state government announced free re-verification of answer sheets of 3.28 lakh students who failed to secure pass marks.

Many students who passed the exams but not satisfied with the marks obtained also applied for re-verification of answer sheets.

A three-member committee, formed by the government to probe the goof-up, found that the BIE and Globarena Technologies, the IT firm whose services were hired by the BIE, committed grave mistakes in preparing the results.

First Published: Jul 14, 2019 18:06 IST