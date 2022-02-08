TN TRB admit cards for PG Assistant, computer instructor exams from Feb 9

TN TRB venue admit cards: The Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB), Chennai, is expected to release online venue admit cards from Wednesday, February 9, 2022, onwards for Post-Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade I and Computer Instructor Grade I examination 2020-21. TRB will issue venue admit cards from February 9 to February 17, 2022. Candidates can visit the TRB website www.trb.tn.nic.in and download admit cards.

The examination will be conducted under direct recruitment for the post of Post-Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade I and Computer Instructor Grade I in school education and other departments for the year 2020-2021.

How to download TRB Venue admit card

• Visit the official website – www.trb.tn.nic.in

• Click on link – ‘Direct Recruitment for the post of Post-Graduate Assistants/Physical Education Directors Grade I and Computer Instructor Grade I 2020-21’ on the homepage

• Select link ‘Click here to download admit card’

• Login with User ID and Password

• Your Venue admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates can download the admit cards and take a print out for future reference.

TRB will conduct a computer based examination in two schedules. Schedule I examination will be conducted from February 12 to February 15, 2022 and the Schedule II examination will be held from February 16 to February 20, 2022.

The board will issue the district admit cards a week before the examination, from February 5 to February 13, 2022, and will issue the venue admit cards three days before the examinations.

TRB issued the district admit card for February 12 exam on February 05, for February 13 exam on February 06, February 14 examination on February 07, and will release the district admit card for February 15 exam on February 08, 2022.

TRB will also release district admit card on February 09 for examination to be held on February 16, 2022. Candidates can visit the TRB website and access district admit cards in the evening.

Candidates are requested to visit the TRB website for more examination-related updates.