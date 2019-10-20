TN TRB PG Assistant results declared at trb.tn.nic.in, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Oct 20, 2019 12:59 IST

Tamil Nadu Teacher’s recruitment Board has released the results for Grade-I exams held for the direct recruitment of Post Graduate Assistants or Physical Education Directors. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their result online at, trb.tn.nic.in.

The computer based examination was conducted from September 27 to September 29, 2019. TN TRB has now declared the results for the candidates who have appeared for following subjects:

1.Physics

2.Botany

3.Physical Education

4.Geography

5.Home Science

6.Indian Culture

7.Political Science

8.English

9.Bio Chemistry

10.Microbiology

11.Tamil

12.Commerce

Here’s the direct link to check the result.

How to check the results:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the homepage click on the link that reads, ‘Direct Recruitment for the post of Post Graduate Assistants / Physical Education Directors Grade-I - 2018-2019 - Publication of Marks’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.Click on Results

5.Click on the name of the subject to check the marks

6.A PDF file will appear on the display screen

7.Press Ctrl+F and look for your roll number

8.Download the marks and take its print out for future reference.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 12:16 IST