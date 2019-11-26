TN TRB Results 2019: Marks for Computer Instructors Grade I exam released at trb.tn.nic.in

education

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 12:02 IST

Tamil Nadu Teacher’s recruitment board has released the result for the direct recruitment of Computer Instructors Grade I (PG Cadre) - 2018-19, on Monday, November 25, 2019. Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at, trb.tn.nic.in.

The computer-based recruitment examination was conducted on June 23 and 27, 2019. 26,882 candidates appeared for Computer Instructor Grade – I (PG Cadre) Examinations.

The Tentative Answer Keys were published on July 29, 2019, and representations, objections etc, were invited from the candidates up to 05.30 p.m on August 3, 2019.

“ All the representations received within the stipulated time have been thoroughly examined by Subject Experts. After thorough scrutiny, a revised and Final Answer Key has arrived. Based on the revised key, candidate’s Computer Based Exam answer data has been valued and the normalized marks are published,” reads the TN TRB official notice.

Marks for Computer Instructors Grade I exam 2019:

How to check the marks:

1.Visit the official website

2.On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Direct Recruitment of Computer Instructors Grade I (PG Cadre) - 2018 - 2019 - Publication of Computer Based Examination Result’

3.A new page will appear on the display screen

4.On the webpage, click on the link that reads, ‘Click - Publication of Marks’

5.The final marks in the pdf format will appear on the results

6.Download the marks and take its print out for future use.