Tripura Class 10 and 12 pending exams to start from June 5

Updated: May 22, 2020 12:13 IST

The Tripura government declared to reschedule papers of Class 10 and 12 board examinations that were postponed earlier due to COVID-19 lockdown. These postponed exams would begin from June 05.

“The board examinations of Class 10 New Course syllabus were over earlier. Only few subjects of Class 10 and Class 12 Old Syllabus were left due to COVID-19 lockdown. We are planning to start those remaining examinations from June 5. All the examinations will start from 12 PM and continue till 3:15 PM,” Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told the mediapersons at Civil Secretariat on Thursday late evening.

There were 27,142 candidates enrolled for the Class 12 or higher secondary examinations. Of the total, 8,749 candidates would appear for the remaining exams at total 58 centres. For these Class 12 candidates, the TBSE would conduct Sanskrit and Statistics examinations on June 05, Economics on June 06, Psychology on June 08, Arabic and Music on June 09, Geography on June 10 and Home Management and Home Nursing and Nutrition on June 11.

“ We will sanitize the centres before commencement of the exams and social distance will be maintained in these centres. Only one centre has fallen under Red Zone. We will shift it to another centre outside the red zone,” he told.

Out of total 39,917 Class 10 candidates, 309 would appear for the remaining examinations including Physical Science on June 05 and Life Science on June 06. These examinations would be conducted in total 60 centres.

The Class 12 and 10 examinations were started from March 2 and 3.

Referring to complaints received regarding fees of private-run schools in the state, the minister said that he requested the private schools not to hike schools fees and take initiatives for fee-relaxation for the students in the crisis period.

“I have asked the private schools to write to me about their initiatives they have taken. So far, I got reports from 34 schools where they have agreed to give relaxation in tuition fees and school bus fares,” said Nath.

There are total 309 private schools with enrollment of nearly one lakh students. Nearly 5,000 teachers are serving in these schools.