Tripura govt starts helpline to counsel students on issues related to academics and depression

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 18:27 IST

Tripura government started a helpline to counsel students on study-related issues as well those suffering from depression, if any, because of staying at homes for long due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tripura government launched a Student Helpline call centre recently at Education Department in Agartala. The students from Class one to twelve could get academic counselling and also advice of psychologists or doctors to combat depression by dialling 0381-2410053 in any day of the week from 10 AM to 4 PM.

“ We have launched a call centre recently keeping in mind to help the students. Teachers and doctors would be available to take calls from the students and advise them regarding their academic-related queries and in cases of depression. We know that many parents are tensed as their children are suffering from depression for remaining at homes for long time due to the pandemic. We have taken right decision in right time, “ Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said.

The Education department started video lectures session in local TV channels , online classes and also SMS based classes for the students soon after lockdown was imposed since March. The SMS based interactive classes were started as most students don’t have smartphones and internet connectivity.