Tripura schools to reopen from October 5

All the government and its aided schools of Tripura would be reopened from October 5 that were closed since March due to Covid-19 pandemic.

education Updated: Sep 25, 2020 20:54 IST
Priyanka Deb Barman
Priyanka Deb Barman
Hindustan Times, Agartala
Teacher teaches a student
Teacher teaches a student(ANI)
         

The decision was taken in a high-power committee meeting of Education Department at Civil Secretariat where vice chancellors of Tripura University ( Central) and Maharaja Bir Bikram University, and officials of Elementary and Higher Education departments took part.

As per the decision, 50 percent teachers would attend schools rotation-wise every day. The students of Class 9 to 12 could attend classes only after getting written consent of their parents.

“ We have decided to reopen schools from October 05. Students of Class 9 to 12 can come to schools to consult with teachers about their subject-related queries, but they need to get written consent of their parents first,” said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath after the meeting on Thursday.

There are nearly 4,400 government schools in the state.

The Education Department launched online classes, video lecture sessions in local TV channels, Students’ Helpline Call Centre, SMS based classes for the students during the pandemic.

The department also started neighbourhood classes from August 20 with 1:5 teacher-student ratio for all students especially for those who cannot access online classes due to lack of gadgets. But it was suspended within a week due to rise in Covid-19 cases and its related deaths.

