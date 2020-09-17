TS ECET 2020 counselling schedule released at tsecetd.nic.in, check details

education

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the schedule for Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) counselling on its official website. The online registration for TS ECET counselling had began on September 16, 2020.

Candidates who had qualified in TSECET-2020 and secured 45% (for OC) and 40% (for others) in aggregate marks in Diploma or B.Sc. (Mathematics) degree examination can apply for the counselling process online at tsecetd.nic.in on or before September 23, 2020.

The TSECET 2020 results was declared on September 11, 2020. The TSECET 2020 examination was conducted on August 31, 2020.

First Phase of TS ECET 2020 Counselling:

Final Phase of TS ECET 2020 Counselling:

TS ECET 2020 was conducted by JNT University, Hyderabad on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) for the academic year 2020-2021. This examination is the prerequisite for lateral admission into 2nd year regular B.E./B.Tech/B.Pharm. Courses in both University and Un-aided Private Professional Institutions (Minority & Non-Minority).

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.