e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 24, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / TS ICET admit card 2020 to be released today at icet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to download

TS ICET admit card 2020 to be released today at icet.tsche.ac.in, here’s how to download

TS ICET admit card 2020: Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the TS ICET 2020 examination can download their admit card online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

education Updated: Sep 24, 2020 16:09 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TS ICET admit card 2020.
TS ICET admit card 2020.(HT file )
         

TS ICET admit card 2020: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) will release the admit card for Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2020 examination on Thursday, September 24, 2020, on its official website .

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the TS ICET 2020 examination can download their admit card online at icet.tsche.ac.in.

The council will conduct the TS ICET 2020 examination September 30, and October 1, 2020. The examination is being held for admission into M.B.A. and M.C.A.courses (full time/part-time/evening/distance mode) offered by various universities.

How to download TS ICET 2020 hall tickets:

Visit the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “TS ICET admit card 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

tags
top news
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
Experts say second wave of Covid-19 at peak in Delhi, says CM Kejriwal
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
NSA Doval, Jaishankar attend Saudi national day event, deliver a message
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
B Narayan Rao, Congress MLA from Bidar in Karnataka, dies due to Covid-19
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
Can’t leave demolished house the way it is: Court to BMC on Kangana’s plea
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
SC issues notice to Centre, UPSC on plea seeking postponement of exam
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away at 59
Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passes away at 59
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to record additional statements of Showik, Sawant
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB to record additional statements of Showik, Sawant
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon SessionFarm bills protest LIVEPoonam PandeyCovid-19 IndiaIPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In