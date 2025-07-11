TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: Round 1 seat allotment results shortly at tgpolycet.nic.in

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: A message displayed on the official website states that the Department of Technical Education (DTE) Telangana will announce the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) counselling round 1 seat allotment result shortly. The TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result was originally scheduled to be announced on July 4, but it has not been declared yet....Read More

When announced, candidates can check the POLYCET round 1 allotment result on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

Shortlisted candidates need to pay the counselling fee after the TS POLYCET round 1 seat allotment result.

The counselling schedule mentioned that the final phase of TS POLYCET counselling 2025 will take place from July 9 to 17, with seat allotment scheduled on or before July 15. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check if the schedule is revised after the round 1 seat allotment result.

The exam was held on May 13, 2025 and the result was announced on may 24.

The exam duration was 2 hours and 30 minutes. It consisted of one paper on Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and biology at the Class 10 (SSC) level.

TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: How to check round 1 results

1. Go to the official website of TS POLYCET counselling, tgpolycet.nic.in.

2. Click on the phase 1 seat allotment result 2025 link available on the home page.

3. Enter your login details.

4. Submit and check the allotment result.