Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    Live

    TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: Round 1 seat allotment results shortly at tgpolycet.nic.in

    By HT Education Desk
    Published on: July 11, 2025 10:30 AM IST

    TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: When announced, candidates can check the POLYCET round 1 allotment result on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

    TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: Round 1 seat allotment results soon
    TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: Round 1 seat allotment results soon

    TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: A message displayed on the official website states that the Department of Technical Education (DTE) Telangana will announce the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) counselling round 1 seat allotment result shortly. The TS POLYCET round 1 allotment result was originally scheduled to be announced on July 4, but it has not been declared yet....Read More

    When announced, candidates can check the POLYCET round 1 allotment result on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

    Shortlisted candidates need to pay the counselling fee after the TS POLYCET round 1 seat allotment result. 

    The counselling schedule mentioned that the final phase of TS POLYCET counselling 2025 will take place from July 9 to 17, with seat allotment scheduled on or before July 15. Candidates are advised to visit the official website to check if the schedule is revised after the round 1 seat allotment result.

    The exam was held on May 13, 2025 and the result was announced on may 24.

    The exam duration was 2 hours and 30 minutes. It consisted of one paper on Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and biology at the Class 10 (SSC) level.

    TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025: How to check round 1 results 

    1. Go to the official website of TS POLYCET counselling, tgpolycet.nic.in.

    2. Click on the phase 1 seat allotment result 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. Enter your login details.

    4. Submit and check the allotment result.

    Follow all the updates here:
    July 11, 2025 10:30 AM IST

    TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: Where to check results when out

    When declared, candidates can check the POLYCET round 1 allotment result on the official website, tgpolycet.nic.in.

    July 11, 2025 9:10 AM IST

    TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: Results shortly

    TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: TS POLYCET phase 1 allotment results will be declared shortly, reads a message displayed on the official website.

    News education TS POLYCET Allotment Result 2025 Live: Round 1 seat allotment results shortly at tgpolycet.nic.in
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes