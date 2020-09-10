e-paper
Home / Education / TS POLYCET results 2020 declared at polycetts.nic.in, here's direct link to check

TS POLYCET results 2020 declared at polycetts.nic.in, here’s direct link to check

Candidates who have appeared in the TS POLYCET exam on can check their results online at polycetts.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 10, 2020 18:15 IST
Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TS POLYCET results 2020.
TS POLYCET results 2020.(Screengrab )
         

The State Board of Technical Education and Training, Telangana, has announced the results of Telangana Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2020 examination on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the TS POLYCET exam on can check their results online at polycetts.nic.in.

The entrance examination is held for admission to various polytechnic courses in colleges spread across Telangana.

The board conducted the TS POLYCET 2020 examination on September 2, 2020.

Direct link to check TS POLYCET Results 2020

How to check TS POLYCET Results 2020:

1. Visit the official website at polycetts.nic.in

2. On the home page, click on the tab that reads, “POLYCET Results”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your hall ticket number and submit

5. The TS POLYCET rank card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future references.

