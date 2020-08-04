e-paper
Home / Education / Twitter abuzz with ‘Rahul Modi’ cracking UPSC exam with AIR- 420

Twitter abuzz with ‘Rahul Modi’ cracking UPSC exam with AIR- 420

Guess who has secured the 420th rank in the civil services examination 2019? A candidate named Rahul Modi.

Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hugging PM Modi in parliament(File)
         

This unique combination of names of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caught the attention of many social media users who posted their comments on the Internet.

Rahul Modi, roll number 6312980, secured the 420th rank, according to the list of qualified candidates announced by the UPSC on Tuesday. Twitter was abuzz with posts on this name. Some users also shared memes.

Read More: ‘Exciting and satisfying career of public service awaits you,’ PM Modi congratulates UPSC CSE qualifiers

“Can’t get more bizarre than this - Rank no. 420 - Rahul Modi! Need I say more!” said Ananth Rupanagudi, who describes himself as a railway bureaucrat, on Twitter.

 

Another user Ankit Yadav wrote: “What a coincidence..UPSC civil services 2019 results are out and a Candidate named RAHUL MODI secures 420 rank.”

 

IRS officer Pradeep Singh topped the list of 829 candidates who have qualified for the prestigious civil services, including the IAS, the IPS and the IFS, according to the UPSC.

The top three rank holders -- Singh, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma -- are serving officers. Singh is a resident of Haryana, while Kishore hails from Delhi and Verma from Uttar Pradesh.

