TYBCom paper leak: Mumbai University holds back results of 4 students

Jul 16, 2019

The University of Mumbai (MU) has withheld the examination results of four students who were caught with answer keys to a question paper during the TYBcom exams in April.

The university said further punitive action against these students will only be decided after the police investigations are completed.

“The four students, caught at two different colleges in separate incidents, were allowed to give the remaining exams even though first information reports (FIRs) were registered against all four. Since the police are still investigating, subsequent to the outcome of the inquiry, MU will take appropriate action,” said Aashutosh Rathod, deputy registrar (public relations), examinations department, MU.

The incident came to light on April 5 and 8, when TYBCom students were appearing for their sixth and final semester exams. Authorities from Abhinav College in Bhayander caught three students with their mobile phones, minutes before the exams were to begin. The fourth one was caught at the Nirmala Memorial Foundation College in Kandivli. The authorities found solutions to the questions, mostly objectives, on a Whatsapp group they were part of.

While two separate FIRs have been registered in this matter, police inquiry is far from over.

“One of the four students who was caught in the Kandivali College has been questioned and we have his final statement. Our investigations are still on and we are also questioning other students in this matter for clues,” said an official from the Samta Nagar police station.

In the meantime, an official from Nirmala Memorial Foundation in Kandivali recently approached the examination department of the university, seeking an update in the matter. “This student who was caught in our college has been regularly visiting the college office to understand the future course of action because his results are still withheld. Three months since the incident, neither the accused students nor anyone of us have received any information from the police or the varsity,” said the official on condition of anonymity.

