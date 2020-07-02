e-paper
Home / Education / UGC guidelines on exams after it gets suggestions from Kuhad panel

UGC guidelines on exams after it gets suggestions from Kuhad panel

UGC is expected to take a final decision in this matter only after it receives a report from the Kuhad panel, headed by the central varsity of Haryana, which had earlier too given its recommendations on shaping the academic session in the pandemic hit year.

education Updated: Jul 02, 2020 14:35 IST
Amandeep Shukla | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC building.(HT file)
The University Grants Commission (UGC) is expected to release the revised guidelines on examinations and admissions soon as universities across the county are waiting for a final call from the commission before deciding on their future course.

However, UGC is expected to take a final decision in this matter only after it receives a report from the Kuhad panel, headed by the central varsity of Haryana, which had earlier too given its recommendations on shaping the academic session in the pandemic hit year.

A govt official, who did not want to be named, told HT, “the Kuhad panel is looking into all aspects and will submit its suggestions on exams. Once the report is received, the UGC will take a final call.”

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal had on June 24 asked the UGC to revisit its guidelines for the intermediate, Terminal Semester examinations and academic calendar. The request was made, keeping in mind, the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in the country.

Earlier on June 23, Maharashtra University of Health Sciences (MUHS) released a circular stating that the medical and dental exams remain postponed until further notice. Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had also requested PM Narendra Modi’s intervention for the postponement of PG examination for medical students enrolled in MD (Doctor of Medicine) and MS (Master of Surgery) courses in the state till December 2020. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh had on June 28 announced the postponement of final semester exams in all the universities and colleges of the state till July 15.

