e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 22, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UGC National Fellowship for OBC 2019-20 : List of qualified candidates released, check here

UGC National Fellowship for OBC 2019-20 : List of qualified candidates released, check here

UGC NFOBC Selection List 2020: UGC has released the list of qualified candidates for the national fellowship award for OBC. Check full details here.

education Updated: May 22, 2020 12:57 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UGC National Fellowship for OBC selection list out
UGC National Fellowship for OBC selection list out(HT file)
         

University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the list of candidates qualified for the National Fellowship award for Other backward Classes (NFOBC) 2019-20. The list has been prepared on the basis of merit in UGC NET- JRF and CSIR NET- JRF exams. The list of candidates can be checked at the official website of UGC at ugcnetonline.in or ugc.ac.in. Candidates can also download their award letters from the website.

The national fellowship encourages students in OBC category to take up higher education and pursue degrees like M.Phil. and PhD.

There are a total of 659 candidates who have been selected from the UGC NET June 2019 exam 150 from CSIR NET June 2019 exam. Moreover, 578 candidates from the UGC NET December 2019 and 133 from CSIR NET in December 2019 have made it to the list.

“The fellowship will be payable from the date of issue of result of NFOBC (in case, the candidate is already pursuing M.Phil/Ph.D) or from the actual date of joining M.Phil/Ph.D, whichever is later. Therefore, if a candidate has already taken admission, for M.Phil./Ph.D through regular and full time mode, in any UGC recognised University/Institution and his/her roll number is given in the list, he/she should apply for fellowship before 31.07.2020 only,” reads the official letter issued by UGC.

Click here to get the list of candidates

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone Amphan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In