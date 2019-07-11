UGC NET Result 2019 expected in a few days at ntanet.nic.in

education

After releasing the final answer key of UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) 2019, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected announce the UGC NET result soon. The information brochure for NTA UGC NET June 2019 exam says that the UGC NET result will be declared by July 15.

NTA released the final answer keys for the UGC NET June exam 2019 on Wednesday. NTA UGC NET June exam 2019 was conducted between June 20 and 26 and 9.42 lakh candidates appeared in 615 centres in 237 cities. The initial answer keys of the exam was released on July 1 and candidates were allowed to raise objections until July 3.

Candidates can check their result at the NTA website www.ntanet.nic.inafter they are declared. They will not be individually intimated about their result.

NTA will use the normalisation process to decide on candidate’s performance in multi-shift papers. In this process, raw marks obtained by the candidates in different shifts/sessions will be converted to NTA Score (percentile). Percentile scores are scores based on the relative performance of all those who appear for the examination. Basically the marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

Read: How raw scores are normalised

The eligibility ‘for Assistant Professor’ or for ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of UGC-NET in aggregate. However, the candidates qualifying exclusively for Assistant Professor will not be considered for the award of JRF.

