UGC sets specification of new degrees, changes duration of some courses

The University Grants Commission has announced specifications – eligibility, duration, etc – for new degrees and changed the duration for completion of some already existing degree courses.

Any degree which is not mentioned in the notification and its subsequent amendments will be considered “unrecognized”, the UGC said.

For the medicine and Ayurveda course, Bachelor of Sowa Rigra Medicine and Surgery (BSRMS), the duration will be five-and-a-half years and educational qualification for admission will be Class 12.

For the Master of Computer Application (MCA) course, the duration has been reduced to two years from three. The eligibility condition for admission includes a Bachelor’s degree.

For Bachelor of Occupational Therapy (BOT), the minimum duration has been increased to four-and-a-half years from four years.

For new degree courses in engineering and technology, fashion and design – Bachelor of Fashion Technology (B. FTech) and Bachelor of Urban Design (BUD) – the minimum duration is four years and for masters courses – Master of Fashion Technology (M. FTech), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Urban Design (MUD) – the duration is two years.

For degrees in the Sports domain – Bachelor of Sports Management (BSM) and Bachelor of Sports Science (BSS) – the duration is three years and for masters courses – Masters of Sports Management (MSM) and Master of Sports Science (MSS) – the duration is two years.

Read the UGC notification for more information: