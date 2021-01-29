UGC-HRD centre of Patna University commences first faculty induction programme

The UGC Human Resource Development (HRD) centre of Patna University (PU) commenced a 28-day faculty induction programme on Thursday to sharpen the teaching and delivery skill of newly recruited assistant professors to deal with young and adult students.

The centre claimed that the faculty induction programme is first-of-its-kind in the state which will familiarise the new professors with higher education teaching ability.

PU’s vice-chancellor Prof Girish Kumar Choudhary praised the new initiative of HRD centre and highlighted the role and responsibility of teachers stating that only subject knowledge in not sufficient as teachers are responsible for shaping the overall personality of students.

“The curriculum designed for the training programme will take 150 hours for completion. We will commence another batch for faculty training from February 18”, he added.

Professor Chandrama Singh, director of the centre, said, “In the pilot batch, we have selected 40 assistant professors from different states for faculty training programme. We will conduct online classes for 25 days followed by offline evaluation for three days. The training programme will conclude on March 3.”

Professor Rash Bihari Prasad Singh, former vice-chancellor of PU, shared his teaching experience of three decades with the participants and deliberated a lecture on university governance and administration.

Dr Shankar Kumar, course coordinator of faculty induction programme, said, “Retired professors will engage in lectures stressing on roles and responsibilities of professors, handling of classroom of young students and keeping the classroom learning effective.”

The present resource persons also encouraged the new assistant professors to opt for research work, which will earn them expertise in their respective subjects and also improve the university’s NAAC score.

Education department signs MoU with three organisations to improve quality of education

In an effort to improve the quality of education, teachers’ training and preparation of draft for implementation of the new education policy(NEP) 2020 in the state, Bihar education department signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with three organisations to work in collaboration.

Education department inked an agreement with ADRI’s Centre for Health Policy to work on health and gender issues. They will also extend their support in formulation of strategy and analytical advice for the implementation of NEP. Bengaluru-based Mantra for Change organisation will conduct teachers’ training programme in each district and module designing for teachers’ training while Central Square Foundation, New Delhi has been entrusted to strengthen elementary education by providing rich-quality numerical and language learning among the students of classes 1 to 3.

Ashok Choudhary, education minister, said, “Our government spends above 20% of its annual budget on education which is higher than other states but still the outcome is not up to the expectations. We hope to strengthen the education system of our state with the help of these organisations and achieve our desired outcome in coming years.”