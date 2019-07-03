Undergraduate admissions: BCom cutoff soars to 101.2% in Gurugram college

Nine government colleges in Gurugram on Tuesday released the merit and cutoff lists for admission to undergraduate courses with the cutoff for BCom (Hons) for certain categories of students soaring above 100% in Government Girls College, Sector 14. A non-Haryana board candidate without commerce courses in Class 12 would need to have scored 101.2 % in the five subjects to secure a seat in BCom (hons) in the college. The 101.20% was arrived at after factoring the additional weightage of 10 marks (Five marks for students who studied in rural areas and five for those who had commerce in Class 10+2).

All colleges had a different merit and cutoff list based on the percentages of the students who had applied for admission in the particular college. Both the merit and cutoff lists were uploaded on the centralised online college admission system.

Commerce courses, particularly BCom (Hons), saw the highest cutoff among most colleges. Government College, Sector 9, had its highest cutoff for BCom (Hons) at 95.8% in the All India General category. The All India General category includes all students other than the ones who completed their education from the Haryana board. Another category by the name of General category includes the merit criteria for candidates who completed their education from Haryana board. The course with the lowest cutoff at Sector 9 college was BBA–Travel and Tourism Management at 73%. While BCom (Hons) was the course with the highest cutoff in Government Girls College, Sector 14. Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) course saw the lowest cutoff in the college at 78.6%. Dronacharya Government College, Railway Road, had its highest cutoff for BCom (Hons) at 88.4% in All India General Category, while BA Sanskrit and psychology (Hons) saw the lowest cutoff at 67%. At Government College for Girls, Manesar, the cutoff for BCom in the All India General category was 85%, while BA and BSc courses had a cutoff of 95% and 95% respectively.

Students who find their names in the merit list will be informed via SMS. Unlike last year, they will not be required to visit colleges to deposit the fee through a bank challan. The provision of online fee submission will be available.

Pooja Khullar, principal of Dronacharya College, said that students could only take admission in one college. “As per the directives we have received, one student can only apply to one college. If a student secures a seat after the first merit list, he cannot apply to another college in the second list until and unless he/ she withdraw the fees and get their seat cancelled from the first college,” said Khullar.

She added that while the admission process was taking place online, students could visit the college if they face difficulties in completing the admission formalities.

“If students struggle to understand the cutoffs online, they can approach the concerned college and seek a solution to their problem. Some students with queries visited the college even today. They were guided by the college and apprised of the situation,” she said.

The second merit list will come out on July 9.

First Published: Jul 03, 2019 08:06 IST