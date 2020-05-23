e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / University of Hyderabad Admission: Last date to apply extends to June 30

University of Hyderabad Admission: Last date to apply extends to June 30

The University of Hyderabad has extended till June 30, 2020, the last date to apply for admissions for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

education Updated: May 23, 2020 13:37 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Hyderabad
University of Hyderabad Admission 2020
University of Hyderabad Admission 2020(Mint)
         

The University of Hyderabad has extended till June 30, 2020, the last date to apply for admissions for the academic year 2020-21 in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

“Considering the existing situation in the country due to COVID-19, the last date for applying has now been extended to 30th June 2020. A total of 2456 seats are being offered for admissions to 132 courses,” the university said in a statement on Saturday.

The University of Hyderabad had earlier invited online application forms for its entrance examinations and admissions to various courses for the academic year 2020-21 from April 3, 2020, to May 22, 2020.

The statement advised all candidates to visit the university website for further updates.

This comes as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which has infected a total number of 1,761 people in Telangana, of which 1,043 have been cured/discharged, and 45 have lost their lives.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In