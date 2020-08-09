UP B.Ed exam begins, Covid-19 norms, social distancing being followed

education

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 11:14 IST

The entrance examination for Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) is being conducted in various districts of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. Social distancing and other COVID-19 norms are being followed during the conduct of the exams.

The temperatures of the examinees are being checked and their hands are being sanitised before being allowed to enter the centre. The examinees are allowed to travel with their admit cards during the weekend lockdown in the state.

In Prayagraj, the district administration allowed hotels, restaurants, sweet shops, fruits shops and general stores to remain open on Sunday in view of the B.Ed entrance exams.

In an order, the administration also allowed city roadways buses, auto-taxis and e-rickshaws to ply on the road.

“In view of the entrance examination of B.Ed, hotel, restaurants, sweet shops, fruits shops and general stores are allowed to open on July 9. City roadways buses, Auto-taxis and E-rickshaws are also allowed to operate. This order will be effective from 6 am to 10 pm on July 9,” the order reads.

“We are following social distancing norms and administration has made arrangements for smooth conduct of examination,” said Sandeep Mishra, a candidate appearing for the exam.

In Kanpur, thermal screening is being ensured and classrooms of the exam centre were sanitised to conduct the examination. Students were also seen wearing masks. They are also asked to sanitise their hands.

In Moradabad, documents of students are also being sanitised in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Students were seen following social distancing and other guidelines at the examination centre. Special teams are deputed to ensure adherence to guidelines.

The Uttar Pradesh government had on July 14 announced that to contain the spread of COVID-19, there would be complete lockdown in the state every Friday from 10 pm to 5 am on Monday till further orders.

Uttar Pradesh on Saturday reported 4,800 new COVID-19 cases and 47 deaths. The total number of cases now at 1,18,038 including 46177 active cases, 69833 discharged cases and 2028 deaths, said State Health Department.