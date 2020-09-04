e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / UP B.Ed JEE Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at lkouniv.ac.in

UP B.Ed JEE Result 2020 to be declared tomorrow at lkouniv.ac.in

Uttar Pradesh B Ed joint entrance exam 2020 result will be declared on Saturday, September 5, said Amita Bajpai, state co-ordinator for B Ed joint entrance examination. The exam was conducted by University of Lucknow.

education Updated: Sep 04, 2020 17:28 IST
Rajeev Mullick| Edited by Nandini
Rajeev Mullick| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
UP B.Ed Result 2020 to be declared on September 5
UP B.Ed Result 2020 to be declared on September 5(HT File)
         

Uttar Pradesh B Ed joint entrance exam 2020 result will be declared on Saturday, September 5, said Amita Bajpai, state co-ordinator for B Ed joint entrance examination. The exam was conducted by University of Lucknow.

She said candidates will be able to check their results like state rank, category rank and marks obtained by visiting Lucknow University official website (www.lkouniv.ac.in). Candidates will be informed about counselling schedule at the earliest.

A total of 3,57,696 candidates appeared for the B Ed joint entrance exam at 1,089 examination centres in 73 districts of UP despite spike in numbers of COVID-19 cases. Total 4,31,904 candidates were registered for the exam that was held on August 9.

The new session is likely to commence in October-November 2020, said Monika S Garg, additional chief secretary, higher education department, UP government in a press statement.

“Conducting this examination has been an experience worth sharing. It showcases the sensitivity and caution of state governent and sets the trend for upcoming competitive exams during COVID times. It is an example for others to emulate, right from selection of centers, of how fair examinations can be held, even in trying and testing times,” Garg said.

She said, “Last year, the exam was conducted in only 15 districts with 60 to 130 centres in a district. This year there were twin targets of least movement and ample social distancing. It was decided to host the entrance exam in all districts indicated by candidates and the number of districts was increased to 73.”

“Further, to reduce the number of candidates congregating at one centre, the number of candidates being allotted a centre was halved. Thus, the number of centres also increased proportionately. Special care was taken to ensure that girls and physically disabled candidates were allotted the district of their first choice, while other candidates were accommodated at or near to their place of preference,” she said.

In the past, B.Ed Entrance exams were conducted by the nominated university with the help of other state universities, with negligible role of the higher education department. This year, the nominated university, Lucknow University, sought the department’s help due to the special circumstances arising out of COVID and consequently the department had already made inroads in the process, she said.

.

tags
top news
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
‘Committed to inclusive global security’: Rajnath Singh reaffirms India’s stance at SCO meet
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
SC says JEE, NEET to be held as scheduled; dismisses opposition-ruled states’ plea
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
President Xi’s plan for Tibet fuels a pushback and a nudge to India
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Prashant Kishor’s team asks select Left leaders to join TMC. This followed
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
Widespread Covid-19 vaccines not expected until mid-2021, says WHO
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
4 months on, India and China to sit across table. Rajnath meeting today the first
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons
Harbhajan Singh pulls out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputUttarakhand Covid-19 CasesNATA Result 2020Rajnath Singh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In